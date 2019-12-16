Alyssa Milano Applauds Twitter Activists for Pressuring Hallmark to Air Same Sex Marriage Ads

Far-left actress Alyssa Milano is cheering on the Twitter activists who successfully pressured the Hallmark Channel into reversing its decision to nix commercials featuring a same-sex marriage.

Hallmark initially yanked the commercials featuring a lesbian marriage created by wedding-planning company Zola. But the cable channel, which is owned by Crown Media, changed its mind on Sunday, following an avalanche of online criticism and negative media coverage.

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused,” said Hallmark CEO Mike Perry said in a statement.

“Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

He added: “Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences.”

Hallmark said it will be working with GLAAD to “better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands.” As part of the effort, the Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to “reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials.”

Alyssa Milano praised people who took to Twitter to share their outrage and to pressure Hallmark into reversing course.

The ultra-left wing MoveOn, which is funded by George Soros, also thanked people who expressed their outrage at Hallmark.

But comedienne Whitney Cummings found a humorous angle to the entire controversy. “Hallmark was smart because they know we can’t boycott a network we weren’t watching in the first place,” Cummings tweeted on Monday.

