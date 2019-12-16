Hulu Documentary to Showcase the Rise of Global Warming Alarmist Greta Thunberg

A documentary chronicling the rise of 16-year-old climate alarmist Greta Thunberg is set to premiere on Hulu in 2020. The film, which is currently going by the working title, Greta, will follow Thunberg from her August 2018 school strike in Stockholm to her lecturing world leaders.

Thunberg will be the subject of a new original documentary, according to a report by Deadline, which added that sources say Hulu had joined the project “awhile back and had been involved behind the scenes while deals were being made.”

Thunberg began her climate activism in August of 2018 by staging a school strike every Friday.

“Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school?” reports Deadline.

Not too long after that, Thunberg’s public profile exploded as her so-called activism went from skipping school to scolding world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, at which she proclaimed, “I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?”

Earlier this month, after over a yearlong effort to enact a global Marxist agenda, Thunberg was chosen as TIME’s “Person of the Year.”

According to Deadline, the team behind the documentary has been following the activist from the beginning, when she was allegedly just a student skipping school in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Thunberg has been getting messages of support from Michelle Obama and has been embraced by Hollywood, with celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Woody Harrelson among her army of fans,” reports Deadline.

The documentary is being produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig, and directed by Nathan Grossman.

