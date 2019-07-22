Borat director Larry Charles took to Twitter Monday and compared Trump supporters — or as he described them, “Maga people” — to the violent, pro-China “triad” mob who attacked peaceful pro-democracy protesters Sunday night and essentially encouraged far-left agitators to arm themselves for “war.”

“After reading about armed #Triad thugs attacking pro-democracy protestors In #HongKong and the white supremacists/Proud Boys/Maga people embracing violence here I’m glad to see the left arming itself. This is war,” the longtime Curb Your Enthusiasm producer declared.

After reading about armed #Triad thugs attacking pro-democracy protestors In #HongKong and the white supremacists/Proud Boys/Maga people embracing violence here I’m glad to see the left arming itself. This is war. https://t.co/xAm2tluDhT — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) July 22, 2019

Charles, a prolific producer, writer, and director, linked to a Guardian article that detailed the desires of left-wing groups, like Antifa, to take up arms in order to protect events from “other malicious and potentially armed groups.”

The far-left has largely refused to condemn the violent actions of its extremist groups like Antifa. “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) failed to condemn the self-described Antifa member who attempted to firebomb a federal detention facility in Tacoma, Washington, earlier this month.

.@AOC refuses to condemn the Antifa attack on the Tacoma ICE center; refuses to tell @TheRealKeean if her inflammatory comments about “concentration camps” radicalized the attacker. pic.twitter.com/YOjn0yL032 — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2019

Fellow member, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) also refused.

.@AOC, @IlhanMN repeatedly REFUSE to condemn Antifa attack on Tacoma ICE center, and won't tell Antifa to stop using violence. WATCH @TheRealKeean confront #AOC and #IlhanOmar pic.twitter.com/Yl5oCH2X7H — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2019

The Seattle Antifascist Action took it a step further and actively praised the attacker, calling him a “martyr” in a Facebook post last week.

It read:

When our good friend and comrade Willem Van Spronsen took a stand against the fascist detention center in Tacoma, he became a martyr who gave his life to the struggle against fascism. He was kind and deeply loved by many communities; we cannot let his death go unanswered. Throughout history we idolize figures like John Brown for their courage to take the ultimate stand against oppression, and today we stand strong in our support for yet another martyr in the struggle against fascism. May his death serve as a call to protest and direct action.

Last month, violent leftist protesters in Portland, Oregon, viciously attacked journalist and editor of Quilette, Andy Ngo. Ngo was hospitalized with a brain bleed. Pictures showed cuts and bruises to his face, as well as a torn earlobe.

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

Only three arrests were made that night.