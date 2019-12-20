Rapper and The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has escalated his ongoing feud with Eminem, calling the Slim Shady artist “canceled” in a newly released track in which he resurrects some of Eminem’s pre-fame lyrics which disparage black women.

Cannon released on Thursday a track titled “Canceled: Invitation,” which samples Eminem’s alleged old rap lyrics in which he calls black women “bitches” and “dumb.”

The alleged Eminem lyrics reportedly date back to before the rap star hit it big with the Slim Shady EP and The Marshall Mathers LP albums. As reported by BET, the lyrics in question resurfaced after The Source magazine co-founders Benzino and Dave Mays dug them up in 2003.

The old lyrics sampled in the new track feature the epithets “Black girls are bitches” and “Black girls are dumb.”

Cannon can also be heard in the track declaring Eminem to be “canceled.”

“We let you be a guest in this house, but you canceled, Slim,” Cannon says. “Pretend you love us, but you really jealous / Want to be brothers / Christopher Columbus, hip-hop you wish you discovered / Now I’m gonna slay you for all sisters, daughters, cousins and mothers.”

Eminem has been attempting to launch a career comeback in recent years by taking aim at President Donald Trump and supporting social justice causes.

The 47-year-old rapper received a call from the Secret Service over the violent anti-Trump lyrics featured in his 2017 album Revival. In one track, Eminem said: “Time to bury him, so tell him to prepare to get impeached.”

Eminem also called President Trump an “evil serpent” in his 2018 album Kamikaze.

Cannon has been feuding with Eminem for several weeks, having previously released two other diss tracks aimed at the 8 Mile star. The two have a history of feuding over Mariah Carey, whom Mathers dated and Cannon was married to. He described his latest track as the third in a trilogy.

