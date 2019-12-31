‘Vice’ Director Adam McKay Stumps for Bernie Sanders: Free Healthcare, Clean Air and Water

Hollywood director Adam McKay, best known for The Big Short, Anchorman, and Talladega Nights, hyped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as a presidential candidate who could create an America with “free healthcare, a living wage,” and “clean air and water.”

“It can happen. An actual President not owned by banks, oil or billionaires,” he wrote. “A President not motivated by lining his own pockets. Free healthcare, a living wage, taxes on billionaires and corps, clean air and water…”

It can happen. An actual President not owned by banks, oil or billionaires. A President not motivated by lining his own pockets. Free healthcare, a living wage, taxes on billionaires and corps, clean air and water…#PresidentSanders — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 30, 2019

The director, who deemed the “human race” the “biggest loser” following Trump’s historic victory in 2016, has been chummy with Vermont’s socialist senator for years.

McKay used his 2016 Oscars acceptance speech to warn voters against supporting “big banks, oil, or weirdo billionaires” — words which resonated with Sanders. He reportedly “highlighted McKay’s comment” during a 2016 rally in Milton, Massachusetts.

Sanders also praised the Hollywood director’s Oscar-winning film The Big Short.

“Excellent film,” Sanders said. “My wife and I, we used to go to movies a lot. Last eight months we have gone twice. One of the films that we did see is The Big Short.”

The lovefest continued the following year, with Adam McKay praising Sanders during a 2017 interview with the Daily Beast.

“I loved that [Bernie] doesn’t take money from big banks, oil companies, or billionaires,” McKay said. “I was so sick of our politicians getting paid by these huge, moneyed interests.”

Sanders has garnered support from several high-profile Hollywood figures, including actors Danny DeVito, Michael Moore, and Tim Robbins.