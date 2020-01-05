Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to those affected by the bushfires now raging through their homeland in Australia.

The couple have offered the sum to Rural Fire Services personnel on the front lines and praised their efforts in tackling the flames.

The Big Little Lies actress shared a list of organisations people can help on Instagram and wrote: “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Husband Keith Urban posted the same message, but with a different list of organisations.

A spokesperson for the 52-year-old actress confirmed the donation, but dismissed some earlier media reports her Australian abode was on fire.

A host of other stars have donated to various organisations helping to fight the fires – which began in September and have swept through more than 12 million acres of land – including Pink.

The ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ hitmaker announced her $500,000 donation on social media, as Breitbart News reported.

She wrote: “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz (sic)”

Australian Hugh Jackman also pledged his support for those working to limit the devastation of the fires that still rage across the eastern half of the country.

Pop superstar Selena Gomez is another to donate to the effort, writing, “Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can.”

The news of the donations from entertainers arrives as the runaway bushfires continue to convulse the land Down Under, leaving an area roughly double the size of Belgium burnt out.

More than 100 fires are still raging out of control in the states of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia and thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes, with 23 lives being lost and half a billion animals already dead.