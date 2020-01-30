While Promoting ‘Sonic,’ Jim Carrey Says Paintings of Republicans Dying Were Never About ‘Hating Anyone’

The Jim Carrey tour to tell conservatives he loves them too, continues. While promoting his latest movie Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey insisted that the roughly two years he spent creating political paintings that killed President Donald Trump and smeared his supporters as apes and racists was never about “hating anyone.”

“What I want to tell people is, ‘It’s never been a matter of hating anyone.’ I can sit down with anybody in this country and break bread. I love people,” Jim Carrey said in a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “To me, I think we got tricked by politicians and by weird corporate concerns to believe that disagreement is hatred. And I will never go for that.”

Watch the Carrey interview:

Jim Carrey tells me he's done painting Donald Trump. He's onto actual mangoes now. pic.twitter.com/tRnnXTl9UV — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 30, 2020

Carrey said the paintings served as something of a warning to America after the election of Donald Trump. “To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks,'” the Dumb & Dumber star said. “We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.'”

Jim Carrey has tickets to sell. So he would like half the country to believe that his paintings weren’t about hate. But for roughly two years the leftist actor gleefully shared the political drawings with his millions of his social media followers that:

Showed President Trump being burned at the stake:

Trump supporters, “completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES,” were also drawn as following the president to hell.

The GOP are now completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES. They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it. They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN! Vote Democrat. Help save the future. DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL! pic.twitter.com/YCzppLRnmM — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 30, 2018

One painting smeared the president’s supporters as devolving apes:

Let’s remember this year that according to very sound scientific evidence, human beings evolved from apes and not the other way around. pic.twitter.com/XydhnnZ5Ou — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 4, 2019

Carrey depicted Melania Trump as mindless and brainwashed, a nod to Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian sci-fi film A Clockwork Orange.

Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others. pic.twitter.com/qwlyNneX0P — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 2, 2018

The president’s sons were killed by an elephant in one Jim Carrey painting that he captioned “team elephant.”

Here, Jim Carrey sent Jared Kushner to hell:

Justice Brett Kavanaugh was drawn as a rapist:

Republicans always look out for each other. pic.twitter.com/W6CcLEY6R0 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 17, 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham also got the Jim Carrey treatment, a “hideous and hateful face” after the lawmaker showed, according to Carrey, “nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony.”

Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about “a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/PSCNZv2cnp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 29, 2018

ICE agents enforcing U.S. immigration laws? In this Jim Carrey painting there were compared to Nazis.

1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free — and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days. pic.twitter.com/Qg07vb0aBg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 27, 2018

Of Course, not all of Jim Carrey’s art targeted Republicans. The actor lauded leftists.

“Beto O’Rourke: a smart and decent guy who very nearly turned Texas blue,” Carrey captioned one painting honoring the Democrat after he lost in a Senate race to Ted Cruz (R-TX).

My congratulations to the record numbers of women who rose to the challenge of restoring the balance. Also last night a Star was born: Beto O’Rourke: a smart and decent guy who very nearly turned Texas blue. There are great things in store for this budding Mr. Smith. pic.twitter.com/M0Dd3zS1ph — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 7, 2018

And for NFL quarterback turned social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick, Jim Carrey created a glowing painting praising Nike for its “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring Kaepernick.

The timing of Carrey’s latest comments are interesting. Maybe the controversy surrounding CNN and Don Lemon’s mockery of Trump voters has motivated Carrey to clarify how violent depictions of Republicans dying and being mindless apes is in no way about hate, and, consequently, should not prevent any or all conservatives from buying tickets to his forthcoming family film.

