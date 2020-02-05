Cher Defends Pelosi’s SOTU Tantrum: ‘He Snubbed Her’ Because Trump’s Afraid of Nancy and Has Small Hands

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address sent Cher into an all-caps Twitter tirade that saw the left-wing pop icon declaring Trump “limp, Vengeful,” and afraid of Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“MISUNDERSTOOD..HE SNUBBED HER,” Cher said, referring to the moment before his speech began that Trump declined shaking Pelosi’s hand. “IVE BEEN ALIVE THROUGH 13 PRESIDENTS,& HES THE MOST VENGEFUL ILLITERATE,LIMP, IMITATION OF A MAN EVER.HE USES AS HIS PERSONAL ATM.THE REASON HE DIDNT WANT TO SHAKE NANCY’S HAND IS BECAUSE HER ARE BIGGER THAN HIS . HE’S ALSO AFRAID OF HER.”

Pelosi, for her part posted a Tweet attempting to defend her behavior; ripping up the president’s speech, breaking congressional tradition and failing to introduce him to the nation in the traditional manner.

“Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot,” Pelosi said, after she had shredded President Trump’s speech.

Of course, that was enough from Pelosi to send Cher into an all-out love fest.

“OMG JUST SAW NANCY RIP trump SPEACH INTO PIECES.” Cher said. “IF SHE JUST KICKED HIS MAMMOTH ASS‼️NANCY COULD KICK IT…HE HAS BONE SPURSPS .HE”USED” EVERYONE IN HIS SPEACH AS A PROP.HE♥️VETS,BUT JUST SAID 64 TROOPS “JUST HAD HEADACHES.ITS NOT LIKE LOSING AHE SAYS HE BELIEVES.”

