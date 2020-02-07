Jon Voight: Nancy Pelosi Is a Threat to America, Her Soul Has ‘Evil Intent’

Veteran Hollywood star Jon Voight accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of posing a “threat” to the United States and said that her soul has “evil intent.”

“This Pelosi woman and her cohorts are a threat to the United States of America,” Voight began in a video shared to his Twitter account on Thursday. “She has a link that is corrupt, her soul has evil intent.”

“We will stand in the name of God,” the Ray Donovan star continued. “We will stand with President Trump for he is the greatest president. Watching his state of the union speech with pride and tears, I was moved by his words of wisdom.”

The Glory Of A Nation pic.twitter.com/IvvyQV2AVL — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) February 6, 2020

Voight then warned in the minute and a half clip that the “radical left” is on a mission to destroy the U.S. with “barbaric behavior” and said that this is “not what God wants from his children.”

“Let us continue our fight to keep our President of the United States in office, because he is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” the Oscar-winning actor concluded.

Voight, one of Hollywood’s few conservative voices, has been unwavering in his support for President Trump and his administration, particularly throughout special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia election meddling investigation and the Democrats’ partisan impeachment trial, which ended this week with the president’s acquittal by the Senate. In late January, the veteran actor called on Americans to offer up “our highest prayers” for the president amid the impeachment proceedings.

“We call upon our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses, and all saints to save the truth that has been taken down by these cruel individuals of the left and ask God to place his hands upon this nation of the United States of America and bless and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump, so he can continue his legacy as one of our greatest presidents,” Voight said.

President Trump awarded the National Medal of Arts to Voight in November, praising him as an actor of “astonishing range and depth.”

“John captures the imagination of the audiences and dominates almost every single scene he’s in,” the president said during the White House ceremony. “He’s a special person.”