Oscars: Eminem Roasted Online for Performing ‘Lose Yourself’ 17 Years Too Late

US rapper Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Eminem skipped out on the Academy Awards 17 years ago when he won an Oscar for his song “Lose Yourself” from the movie 8 Mile. At the time, the rap star was at the height of his fame and didn’t need an Oscars appearance to boost his already stratospheric career.

What a difference two decades makes. Now seeking a comeback following a series of poorly received albums, Eminem deigned to perform at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday even though he wasn’t nominated for anything. The bearded rapper chose to recycle “Lose Yourself,” performing before a surprised and somewhat baffled audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

His surprise appearance generated bi-partisan head scratching and mockery on social media as well as in the traditional media. Some wondered why Oscar producers decided to resurrect a song from nearly two decades ago that had no relevance to the year’s crop of nominations.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes spoke for many when he questioned why the Oscars brought back Eminem to perform an old song.

Time magazine noted that Eminem’s appearance “confused pretty much everyone watching,”

‘The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg called the performance “awesome” in what was likely a sarcastic tweet.

Variety also got in on the game, mocking Eminem’s appearance by memeing a reaction shot of Martin Scorsese.

Social media commenters noted that celebrities in the audience appeared befuddled by Eminem’s surprise appearance. Idina Menzel’s puzzled reaction became an almost instant meme.

Hip-hop magazine XXL mocked the audience reactions to Eminem in a video compilation.

