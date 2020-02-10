Oscars: Jane Fonda Touts Wearing ‘Ethical’ Pomellato Jewelry to Fight Climate Change

If you love Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda for her climate change expertise, wait ’till you get a load of her takes on ethical jewelry only Hollywood millionaires can afford in the fight against global warming.

That’s right. Jane Fonda celebrated wearing what she called “ethically harvested and sustainable” jewelry to this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

“At Oscars wearing Pomellato jewelry because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds,” Jane Fonda said on Sunday.

At Oscars wearing Pomellato jewelry because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IBfJzM84v2 — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) February 10, 2020

Fonda is touting Pomellato, an Italian company that claims to ethically source its raw materials such as gold, silver, diamonds, and the like. The brand is owned by Paris-based Kering, owner of such “non-sustainable” luxury brands as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and more.

The question is, of course, just how far “sustainable” goes? After all, like any other company, Pomellato still has to ship its products by ship, rail, truck, and plane. Then there are the stores, displays, packaging, paper receipts, and instructions, and every other manner of material needed to sustain a viable business, especially a multimillion-dollar business that caters to the ultra-rich, like Fonda.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with working to make a product line as “ethical” and “sustainable” as possible, granted, but where does Jane Fonda draw the line about where that effort ends? Only in the sourcing of the raw materials, but not in its manufacture and distribution?

The global jewelry industry rang in at $278.5 billion in 2018 alone. It has grown steadily in the last decade and is expected to grow by at least a third again as much by 2025. That’s one massive carbon footprint.

Sustainable jewelry is not the only thing Fonda supported at this year’s awards show. She also wore the same dress this year that she wore in 2014.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.