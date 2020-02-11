Watch: Actress Cynthia Nixon Stops Bernie Sanders Supporters from Booing Hillary Clinton

“Oh no! Oh no! We’re not going to do that here,” said actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon after supporters of Bernie Sanders on Monday began booing Hillary Clinton during a rally in New Hampshire.

The Sex and the City star was speaking at a Sanders rally at the University of New Hampshire when the crowd broke out into lusty boos and jeers after the actress mentioned Clinton’s name.

“Four years ago, I supported Hillary Clinton for president,” Nixon said, according to online video footage from the rally.

When the audience started booing, Cynthia Nixon put her foot down. “Oh no! Oh no! We’re not going to do that here.” Members of the crowd applauded in response to her admonishment.

“WE ARE NOT GOING TO DO THAT HERE.": Actress Cynthia Nixon scolds Bernie Sanders supporters for booing Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/QNmvhiyrPe — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) February 11, 2020

The actress told the crowd that she supported Clinton in 2016 because she wanted to see a women in the Oval Office.

“I supported her because I wanted a woman president, I thought she was incredibly qualified. And I thought she was unbeatable,” she said. “But that was four years ago.” Since then, Nixon said she has become increasingly enamored of Sen. Sanders.

Nixon officially endorsed Sen. Sanders on Friday and has been campaigning for the Vermont senator ahead of the New Hampshire primaries.

“It seems to me that what you need in a politician is you need someone with a vision. You need somebody who can galvanize people and you need someone who can’t be bought,” Nixon said in her endorsement video.

“And there is nobody that has those three qualities in greater abundance than Bernie Sanders.”

Clinton slammed Sen, Sanders in an upcoming Hulu documentary that is dedicated to the former First Lady and Secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Clinton says in the documentary.

When recently asked by The Hollywood Reporter if her assessment of Sen. Sanders still holds, Clinton replied: “Yes, it does.”

During Nixon’s run recent for governor of New York, Clinton endorsed her rival in the primaries, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who went on to win re-election.

