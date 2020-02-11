Rock Band the Strokes Plays to 7,500 for Bernie Sanders Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, performs after Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday night held his final rally in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary, featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), actress Cynthia Nixon, activist Cornel West, and the American rock band The Strokes — an event that reportedly drew 7,500 attendees.

The event took place at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire, drawing thousands of attendees. Prominent left-wing activist and Sanders supporter Michael Moore touted the “massive turnout” on social media following the event, citing NBC’s claim that the rally was “70 times larger” than Biden’s final campaign event in the Granite State.

“Massive turnout for Bernie last night! His closing rally was, according to NBC, 70 TIMES LARGER than Biden’s final event! Whoa! Warren filled a church, Amy had a packed bar & Bloomberg was printing money,” Moore said. “Let’s vote today New Hampshire! Bernie – not just a candidate, a MOVEMENT!”

Heather Gautney, a Bernie 2020 Senior Policy Advisor, also claimed on Twitter that the rally drew over 7,500 attendees:

“This turnout tells me why we’re going to win New Hampshire, why we’re going to win the Democratic nomination, and why we’re going to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of America,” Sanders told the crowd.

Some, however, were quick to point out that the large crowd could have a lot to do with the band and celebrity guests, even if “most” attendees, according to CNN’s Ryan Nobles, claimed they were pumped for Sanders.

“I talked to some folks waiting to get in- they were excited to see the Strokes for sure, but when I asked are you here to see Bernie or The Strokes? Most said Bernie first,” Nobles said on Twitter.

“There is no doubt this very young crowd is fired up for Sanders.. but it is (relatively) easy to get fired up for a fun concert,” he added. “The question is will they be fired up to vote tomorrow? That is always the key question with young voters.”

At least one attendee at the rally-concert began crowd surfing while The Strokes held the stage, which Sanders staffers were reportedly unprepared for.

Sen. Sanders leads in New Hampshire polls going into Tuesday’s highly anticipated primary. Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average shows the socialist senator leading Pete Buttigieg (D) by over seven points in the Granite State.

