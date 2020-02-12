Alec Baldwin: U.S. Government Is as Lawless a Dictatorship as Nazi Germany

It’s apparently 1933 according to Alec Baldwin. The left-wing actor is insisting that the U.S. government has become a “dictatorship” as “malignant” as any the world has seen since World War II.

“It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII,” Baldwin said on Wednesday.

It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 12, 2020

Baldwin’s tweet came on the heels of a group of posts the actor made, including messages about the most recent increase in the military budget. The Mission Impossible actor’s missives were also aimed at long time Republican advisor Roger Stone, after a prosecutor, who worked on the Robert Mueller Russia probe, resigned from his position, and news of U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s action that led to the Justice Department’s decision to reduce its original sentencing recommendation for Stone.

Of course, Alec Baldwin spins off into unhinged political rants on his social media on a near daily basis. Recently, for instance, Baldwin claimed that Trump’s “Trump’s impeachment centers on a hate crime. He hates the Constitution.”

In another, Baldwin claimed that President Trump is responsible for a “near moral collapse of this country.”

Last August, Baldwin wildly claimed that the Russians control “everything.”

The Russians killed Epstein. They’re in charge of everything now. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 11, 2019

