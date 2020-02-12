Steven Spielberg and Wife Have Already Given $3.5 Million to Dems, Including Iowa Caucus App Firm

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, have given more than $3.5 million to Democrats since December, with some of the biggest sums going to the organization behind the malfunctioning mobile app that crashed during last week’s Iowa caucuses.

In recent months, the Hollywood power couple has also given money to the campaigns of Democratic Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, all of whom represent districts in California.

Federal Election Commission records show that the Raiders of the Lost Ark director donated $500,000 in December to PACRONYM, the political fundraising arm of the organization ACRONYM, whose subsidiary Shadow, Inc. created the infamous mobile app. Capshaw donated another $500,000 to the group in December.

ACRONYM is facing accusations that its leaders were biased against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and favored more establishment candidates for president. The group’s leaders reportedly bashed Sanders supporters on a regular basis ahead of the Iowa caucuses. CEO Tara McGowan is married to Michael Halle, a senior strategist with the Pete Buttigieg campaign.

The mobile app began malfunctioning last week as it looked increasingly likely that Sanders would finish strongly in the Iowa caucuses. Organizers blamed coding issues for the app’s failure to properly report results.

Spielberg has also donated $500,000 to Priorities USA Action, a Democratic super PAC that is reportedly spending $150 million on anti-Trump ads. The director donated an equivalent sum to American Bridge 21st Century, another Democratic super PAC with ties to Media Matters for America.

The Center for Responsive Politics reported that Spielberg plunked down another $500,000 for the Senate Majority PAC, another Democratic super PAC focused on Senate races. Capshaw made equivalent donations to the three super PACs.

The couple has donated the maximum $2,800 amounts to the campaigns of Reps. Pelosi, Schiff, and Lieu in the last six months.

In 2018, Spielberg said that he made the movie The Post as a reaction to President Donald Trump.

“The level of urgency to make the movie was because of the current climate of this administration, bombarding the press and labelling the truth as fake if it suited them,” he told The Guardian. “I’m a believer in only one truth, which is the objective truth.”

