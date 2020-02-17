Rob Reiner: Trump a ‘Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Racist’

Left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner used President’s Day to launch a vicious social media tirade against President Donald Trump, employing no fewer than six pejorative adjectives and adverbs to describe the commander in chief.

Rob Reiner urged voters in a tweet to vow to elect a president in November who isn’t a “Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist.”

The Hollywood director also asked voters to replace President Trump with someone who “believes in The Rule of Law, respects The Constitution, and doesn’t grab women by the pussy.”

“On this President’s Day let US vow that this Nov. we will elect a POTUS who is not a Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist. One who believes in The Rule of Law, respects The Constitution, and doesn’t grab women by the pussy,” the All in the Family star said.

Reiner has regularly used his Twitter account with nearly 888,000 followers to verbally malign President Trump and his supporters. Last year, he tweeted that anyone who supports President Trump is both a racist and a “racist enabler.”

The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 29, 2019

Last week, Reiner called President Trump a “criminal living in our White House.”

We have a Criminal living in our White House. Full stop. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 12, 2020

The Hollywood filmmaker has also encouraged physical violence against President Trump. He recently appeared on MSNBC saying that Democrats need to “punch” President Trump in the nose.

