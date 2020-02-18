Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Blasted for Mocking Amie Harwick’s Death

TV talk show host Wendy Williams is in hot water for appearing to make light of the gruesome death of Hollywood sex therapist Amie Harwick.

Wendy Williams, who had only recently dug herself out of accusations that she smeared gay men, brought up Harwick’s death on her Monday broadcast noting that Harwick was “pushed off a third-floor balcony.” Williams then snakily said “come on down,” while looking up and then down as if something was falling, referencing the famous phrase heard on The Price is Right, the game show hosted by Harwick’s ex-fiance Drew Carey.

The joking about the woman’s murder shocked many who thought Williams was being horribly insensitive.

Harwick was allegedly killed on Saturday from the fall from her third-floor apartment. Police arrested the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, and charged him with her murder.

Twitter users were shocked at Williams for her seeming indifference to the woman’s death.

One Twitter user, for instance, felt Williams was stone-cold:

“I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a “come on down” joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee getting killed by being thrown off of a third-floor balcony! Somebody tell me i heard that wrong, please… .but the audience is stone-cold quiet..”

Another slammed Williams as classless.

Twitter user Jeff Locker called Williams a “garbage person” for the remark.

