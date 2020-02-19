Alec Baldwin: When Michael Bloomberg Wants Something, ‘He Simply Buys It’

Actor Alec Baldwin offered faint praise for former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, describing him both as a ruthless politician and a wealthy titan who would stop at nothing to win an election.

“Bloomberg was a Republican when it suited his purposes, became a Democrat when it suited his purposes,” he wrote on social media, noting the former New York mayor spent close to $300 million of his own money in his three campaigns for mayor. “When he wants something, he simply buys it.”

Baldwin recalled Bloomberg used New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn to pass a measure overturning term limits, allowing him to run for a third term as mayor. Baldwin recalled Bloomberg then refused to endorse Quinn for mayor.

“Instead, at the end of a third term many viewed as overstaying his welcome and resulting in a decline in his approval, Bloomberg cut Quinn’s throat,” he wrote.

Baldwin described Bloomberg as a “collector” who would continue to seek out political status to satisfy his desire for prestige.

“Bloomberg is bright, a gentleman, an enormously successful business leader. And, like others with a lot of cash on hand, a collector,” he concluded. “In Bloomberg’s case, it is a collection of prestigious accomplishments that will help him complete himself. All at public expense.”

Alec Baldwin has toyed with the idea of running for mayor of New York City over the years, but high profile incidents of violent outbursts in public might prevent it from happening.

In January 2019, Baldwin plead guilty to second-degree harassment charges after a high-profile scuffle in 2018 with a man over a parking lot spot.