Rob Reiner Accuses Trump of Treason: He’s ‘Siding With Russia’

Left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner is once again accusing President Donald Trump of treason, a federal offense that carries a possible death sentence. The Princess Bride director made his latest accusation in a tweet late Friday, claiming that President Trump is “siding with Russia” over the U.S.

Rob Reiner has repeatedly accused President Trump of committing crimes, including treason. He has used social media to call the president a “criminal” and to accuse him of “shredding” and “defecating” on the Constitution.

Treason is among the most serious offenses under federal law, which states that a person who is convicted can “suffer death,” or be imprisoned for at least five years and fined at least $10,000. The individual can also be banned from holding public office.

In his latest social media attack, Reiner wrote: “Russia is attacking US. Trump is siding with Russia. Trump is committing Treason.”

Russia is attacking US. Trump is siding with Russia. Trump is committing Treason. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 22, 2020

His accusations come amid mainstream media reports claiming that Russia is interfering with the 2020 presidential election. But the reports are based on anonymous sources from within the intelligence community, spurring widespread skepticism about the credibility of the claims.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also been accused of receiving help from Russia. Sanders is widely seen as the frontrunner among the Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Reiner previously accused President Trump of treason in 2018, when he claimed that the commander in chief was helping both ISIS and Russia. “He has turned the world’s oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin,” he wrote.

Donald Trump is committing Treason against The United States of America. He is aiding and abetting the enemy in The War against Isis and The Cyberwar against Russia. He has turned the world’s oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin. GOP, WAKE UP! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 20, 2018

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com