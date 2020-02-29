Cher Spreads Fake News Claiming Trump Called Coronavirus a ‘Hoax’

Singer-actress Cher is the latest Hollywood leftist to spread fake news about the coronavirus, repeating claims that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” created by Democrats when in fact the president used the term “hoax” to describe the Democratic Party’s attempt to politicize the issue.

The Moonstruck star alleged in a tweet on Saturday that President Trump blamed the coronavirus on Democrats and the media, using an emoji to describe the president as “nuts.”

She also retweeted an NBC News article with the misleading headline, “Trump calls coronavirus Democrats’ ‘new hoax.'” The body of the article acknowledges that President Trump used the word “hoax” at a recent rally to describe the way Democrats have turned the virus into a political weapon.

FRIEND SAID”trump’s SICK,I SAID I DON’T CARE‼️LET HIM BE DRIVEN FROM🇺🇸IN2 THE WILDERNESS ALONE.FACT HE SAYS”DEMS &NEWS STARTED THIS 2 HURT HIM”IS.SHOWS NO MATTER HOW DIRE THE SITUATION IT STILL”ONLY ABOUT HIM”‼️OUR AMERICAN FAMILY NEEDS PROTECTION

On Friday, President Trump told the capacity crowd at his Charleston, South Carolina, rally that Democrats are desperate to use anything to stop his agenda.

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs, you say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa. They can’t even count!”

He continued: “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.'”

President Trump confirmed on Saturday that he used the term “hoax” to refer to Democrats’ attempt to blame him for the coronavirus.

“No, hoax referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody,” President Trump said at a White House update on the coronavirus. “That’s just a continuation of the hoax, whether its the impeachment hoax or the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. This is what I’m talking about.”

Actress Debra Messing blamed President Trump for the coronavirus earlier this week by repeating false allegations that the president enacted drastic budgetary cuts on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The actress cited a two-year-old Washington Post article about proposed budget cuts to the CDC. But those cuts never went into effect and Congress has actually increased funding to the CDC and National Institutes of Health.

