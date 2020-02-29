Video: Tom Steyer Dances to ‘Back That Azz Up’ With Rapper Juvenile

Hedge fund manager and Democratic presidential candidate joined the rapper Juvenile on stage at a college in South Carolina on Friday night, where he was filmed dancing awkwardly to the artist’s 1999 hit song “Back That Azz Up.”

Despite holding the microphone for the whole performance, the billionaire activist did very little rapping, instead opting to showcase his dance moves alongside his wife and daughter as Juvenile gave a censored rendition of his song that encourages listeners to “drop it like it’s hot.”

The rally was part of a last-ditch attempt to get out the votes ahead of the all-important primary in South Carolina on Saturday evening. It was held in the gymnasium of Allen University, a historically black college in Columbia.

I swear to god this primary is trying to kill me pic.twitter.com/QWVfYNBl9I — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 29, 2020

Juvenile appeared alongside R&B singer Yolanda Adams and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the rally, although the former’s set was almost derailed by sound issues. Past Steyer events have also featured performances by members of Boyz II Men and TLC.

“Come on sound man, you’re getting worse by the second,” the rapper complained at one point. ‘I think the sound man went to the bar!”

Despite having pumped millions of dollars into the state, Tom Steyer is currently polling at a dismal 11.7 percent, massively behind the likes of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who are projected 39.7 and 24.3 percent support respectively.

“Win, lose or draw, I fell in love with the people of South Carolina,” Steyer told his supporters on Friday. “I’m never leaving. Honestly, I am never leaving. Because this is a completely righteous fight, and we’re going to win this fight.”

Steyer quit the Democrat primary race on Saturday after gaining less than 12 percent of the vote in South Carolina despite spending millions in the state.

