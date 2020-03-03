Bette Midler ‘Goes All in for Mike Bloomberg’

In case you were wondering, actress Bette Midler made it official on Super Tuesday that she is “all in” for Mike Bloomberg.

The Beaches star tweeted Tuesday morning that “I am all in for @MikeBloomberg.” As if anticipating social media blowback, the actress added: “Rail at me all you want, but I saw New York City go from being down on its knees to standing upright and proud after 9-11.”

“It was a long haul, tough; not without mistakes” Midler concluded, “but he got it done.”

TODAY IS SUPER TUESDAY, as if you didn't know.

Midler omitted the fact that Rudy Giuliani served as mayor of New York in the direct aftermath of 9/11 until his term ended in December 2001. Bloomberg then served three consecutive terms as mayor from 2002 to 2013.

Bloomberg took a beating during recent Democratic debates in Las Vegas and Charleston, South Carolina, where his rivals hammered him over his mayoral record, including his “stop and frisk” policy of policing. They also repeatedly brought up his media company’s alleged history of sexual harassment and assault, and the non-disclosure agreements it used to keep those accusations out of the public eye.

While Hollywood celebrities have tended to throw their support behind Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Bloomberg has managed to reap a few star endorsements including Clint Eastwood, actor Michael Douglas, and Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy.

Last month, Midler excoriated the line up of Democratic presidential hopefuls for being “too fucking polite” to President Donald Trump, whom the actress referred to as a “fascist” and “dictator.”

“Democrats haven’t learned a goddamned thing,” tweeted Midler to her 1.8 million followers. “This guy is a fascist, a dictator, and you guys have got to toughen up your game.”

