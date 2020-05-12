NBC News to Host Virtual Town Hall on ‘Anti-Asian’ Sentiment During Coronavirus Pandemic

NBC News is set to host a virtual town hall about what it describes as “anti-Asian” sentiment during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, and what can be done about it on a “legislative” level.

NBC Asian America — an arm of NBC News — is hosting “United Against Hate” on Wednesday, according to a report by Deadline.

The report added that the event will include guest appearances by comedian Margaret Cho, filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang, and singer Lea Salonga. The panelists will include Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), Manjusha Kulkarni, director of Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), and John Yang, director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

As for Margaret Cho, the comedian doesn’t appear to believe that the United States only engages in “hate” against Asian Americans. The Nobody Knows Anything! actress has also previously expressed her belief that America is “ageist” and takes part in “body shaming,” which she has called “a fascism against women’s bodies.”

According to Deadline, the town hall “will examine the rise of racism against Asian Americans during the pandemic,” and how it can be legislated — as well as addressed on a “nonprofit and individual level.”

“NBC Asian America has been at the forefront in covering the rise in bias incidents and crimes against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic,” insisted Jessica Prois, NBC Asian America editor.

“This important town hall will focus on the data and offer ways that Americans can help,” she added, “and our AAPI Frontline editorial series is an example of how we’re focusing on positive ways to counter hate.”

NBC News journalist Vicky Nguyen will serve as moderator for the discussion.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.