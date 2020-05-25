Massachusetts Drive-in Movie Theater Sells Out on Memorial Day for ‘Jurassic Park’

A historic Massachusetts drive-in cinema reopened on Memorial Day to sold-out screenings after the state lifted coronavirus restrictions on certain businesses as part of its phased approach to restarting its economy.

The Mendon Twin Drive-In cinema kicked off the holiday with midnight screenings of Jurassic Park and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with both movies selling out, according to multiple reports. The cinema, located in Worcester County, first opened in 1954 and is regarded as one of the best drive-in theaters in the country.

Watch below:

Drive-in’s have seen a resurgence in popularity in several states during the coronavirus era, offering moviegoers the communal cinematic experience with natural social distancing. In Florida, two new drive-in movie theaters are coming soon to the Miami area.

In New York, moviegoers will be able to watch the big screen in Yankee Stadium’s parking lot as part of the “Uptown Drive-In Experience,” a festival that will take place each weekend this summer.

Demand is also strong in states including Texas and New Jersey as most regular cinemas remain closed due to the Chinese coronavirus.

But in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has reportedly halted the reopening of a popular drive-in movie theater despite local city officials believing it would be legal.

Massachusetts began its phase one reopening last week, allowing a limited number of businesses to resume operations and to welcome back customers. Businesses including construction, manufacturing, and real estate were allowed to reopen May 18 while drive-ins, barbershops, and others were allowed to resume on Memorial Day.

