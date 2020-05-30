Fashion Notes: Rioters Loot $85K Worth of Louis Vuitton Bags in Portland Riots

Luxury fashion stores are getting wiped out of their merchandise in a matter of seconds due to looting and rioting across various American cities.

In Portland, Oregon, rioters raided a Louis Vuitton store, looting at least $85,000 of handbags, coin purses, and leather goods in the process.

Here, I identified, to the best of my ability, the Louis Vuitton merchandise that can be seen getting looted by rioters in video footage posted online. Some of the merchandise includes the Parisian fashion house’s small Pochettes and large totes that carry the brand’s signature LV monogram print.

2/ A looter took this $4,350.00 City Streamer MM bag in crème Beige, tan, and black. pic.twitter.com/QAmQ8aYEPV — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

4/ Here, a looter looks to have grabbed two $2,420.00 Pochette Métis — one in scarlet and one in navy. pic.twitter.com/IM4rYpJO5J — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

6/ A looter seems to have gotten a $3,400.00 Lock Me Tote PM in white. pic.twitter.com/TvSIZriZZi — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

8/ This looter took multiple bags, two of which include the $5,400.00 Milla MM in craie and a $4,300.000 On My Side bag in greige. pic.twitter.com/ErzErfVZOE — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

10/ This looter seems to have taken a $3,350.00 On The Go GM in black monogram and a $2,990.00 On The Go MM in white. pic.twitter.com/A6mCD3DNYg — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

12/ This woman seems to have taken a $4,550.00 Carmel bag in black and brown monogram. pic.twitter.com/Op5SARuOYQ — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

14/ This looter seems to have taken a very large version of this @$2,990.00 On The Go MM in white (maybe an in-store exclusive?) pic.twitter.com/qAlYBEsVPM — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

16/ This girl seems to have taken a $1,390.00 Graceful PM in checkered and a $2,400.00 Pochette Grenelle in white. pic.twitter.com/jaZuvDD73m — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

18/ Was only able to identify one of these items. Seems to be a $2,400.00 Palm Springs MM in signature Louis Vuitton monogram with gold hardware. pic.twitter.com/WjkxVBD55G — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

20/ Altogether, these Louis Vuitton items add up to about $85,000. Lots of beautiful bags. Most were probably made in Italy or the U.S. — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 30, 2020

The looted merchandise ranges in price. Some items seemingly taken are as expensive as a small, on-trend yellow $3,800 handbag called the “Twist PM.” Other color variations of the bag have been seen on the Paris Fashion Week runways in recent seasons.

Another bag seemingly taken is a $4,550 bucket-style bag in the brand’s signature monogram with a braided leather handle and silver hardware. A young man, likewise, can be seen leaving the store with two of the brand’s Pochette Métis in hand — one in turquoise and one in the signature monogram print.

The riots in Portland come as protesters across American cities take to the streets in opposition to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesotan who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.