HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Star Kendrick Sampson Leads ‘F**k Garcetti’ Chants Outside L.A. Mayor’s Home

Actor Kendrick Sampson, star of HBO’s Insecure, helped lead chants on Tuesday outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D). Roughly 1,000 other protesters descended upon the left-wing mayor’s home, demanding he defund the city’s police force.

Sampson, who was last week hit by rubber bullets while protesting in West Hollywood, targeted the progressive politician despite his decision to “take a knee” in solidarity with protesters. “Chant down Babylon, black people are the bomb! We ready! Yeeeah, fuck Garcetti!” Sampson was heard chanting outside Garcetti’s residence in Windsor Square in footage posted to Instagram on Tuesday shows.

Watch below:

“Activists with Black Lives Matter LA have led a demonstration to defund the LAPD outside Mayor Garcetti’s home in Hancock Park and is asking more individuals to show up to join the rally,” noted photojournalist Brian Feinzimer while covering the protest.

As well as defunding the police, Sampson and Black Lives Matter L.A. have demanded the prosecution of “killer cops” responsible for brutality against black people. In an op-ed published by Variety on Monday, Sampson outlined their two principal demands.

“That was our first demand with BLD PWR — defund the police and utilize those resources for new systems that actually care for our community and make us safe,” the How to Get Away with Murder actor wrote. “And our second demand is to prosecute killer cops like the citizens they are.”

Sampson also argued that he understood why some protests descended into violence as pushback against a police-led “slave-catching system.”

“I don’t necessarily advocate that protests have to be peaceful especially after we faced such violence, I’m not saying that at all,” he continued. “I’m not bragging about our peaceful protest, I’m just saying that those are the facts and that’s what it was. I’m not condemning anybody else’s right to protest, when they have every right to their rage and they have every right to tear down the policing system that has been tearing us down for centuries, that is a continuation of that slave-catching system.”

Nationwide riots have wreaked havoc and destruction across America over the past week in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody. However, Sampson and others specifically targeted Garcetti over his support for Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore, who angered progressives by condemning “criminal acts” by protesters, comments he later walked back.

“We didn’t have protests last night — we had criminal acts,” Moore said at a joint press conference with Garcetti Monday night. “We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd — we had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers.”

