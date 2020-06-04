Mia Farrow Vows to Take a Knee for National Anthem ‘as Long as This Injustice Lasts’

Actress Mia Farrow has declared that she will take a knee whenever she hears “The Star-Spangled Banner,” promising that she will do so “as long as this injustice lasts” — an apparent reference to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests and riots that have engulfed major cities in the past week.

“From this day forward, whenever im in a public place where the national anthem is played, i will take a knee,” Farrow tweeted on Thursday. “As long as this injustice lasts, even if I’m too old to rise without assistance, i will take a knee.”

Mia Farrow, 75, has been a vocal supporter of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who popularized kneeling during the national anthem as a way of protesting law enforcement.

Last week, the Rosemary’s Baby star posted a provocative tweet juxtaposing a screenshot of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd’s neck, with a photo of Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.

Farrow has expressed her disdain for the national anthem in the past.

“Why do we even have the National Anthem at football games? We don’t do it at the theater, or opera, or tennis games. I don’t know if they do it at hockey games. But really- why?” she tweeted in 2018.

The actress is incorrect in at least one respect: “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played at opera and theater performances in certain U.S. cities.

She also tweeted that year that she would take a knee in solidarity with black athletes “if I was a white player.”

Farrow’s tweet on Thursday came after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was pilloried in the mainstream media for comments he made criticizing anthem protests.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. “I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Following widespread media blowback, Brees walked back his comments, saying “it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”

