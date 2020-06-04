Pink Goes After MAGA: You’re Not American If You Support Trump

Pop star Pink has gone after the tens of millions of President Donald Trump’s supporters, saying that their vision for the country doesn’t represent the true America. “That’s your America,” she said.

Pink made her comments in a 30-second video posted to Twitter in which she questioned whether President Trump’s supporters are real patriots or even true Americans.

“How can anyone call themselves a patriot or an American if you re-elect a president that doesn’t govern, respect, or represent half of our country?” she said. “That’s not America. That’s your America. That’s not America.” The sentiment seems eerily similar to what Joe Biden faced backlash for when he told radio host Charlamagne the God “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Watch below:

She also claimed that some Americans “worship” the Confederate flag, “which is not our flag and it never will be.”

“Or you’re a hypocrite that doesn’t actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American,” she said. “Truth.”

Earlier this week, Pink called President Trump a “coward and racist” for demanding law and order amid the escalating riots and looting in major cities across the country.

“You’re a coward and a racist and just like everything else you’ve ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE,” the “Get the Party Started” singer tweeted.

You’re a coward and a racist and just like everything else you’ve ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE. I can’t wait to vote you out in November. Maybe you’ll see the results from your baby bunker https://t.co/YL12ogOsfD — P!nk (@Pink) June 1, 2020

While Pink has supported the thousands of Black Lives Matter protestors who have crowded together in streets across the country, she opposed Americans who demonstrated against the forced coronavirus lockdowns that resulted in millions of lost jobs.

“Maybe we should all protest the protesters? Hand out waivers for people to sign that says if they get sick they wave [sic] their right to healthcare.then they also agree to pay hospital bills of any single person they come in contact with,” said the singer. “I feel like I’m living in the movie IDIOCRACY.”

Maybe we should all protest the protesters?Hand out waivers for people to sign that says if they get sick they wave their right to healthcare.then they also agree to pay hospital bills of any single person they come in contact with. I feel like I’m living in the movie IDIOCRACY. — P!nk (@Pink) May 2, 2020

