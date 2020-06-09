Tom Arnold: Time to Get Rifles to ‘Go Nose to Nose with Trump’s Gang of Misfit Tools’

Far-left actor Tom Arnold took to Twitter over the weekend to announce it is time for “white liberal men” to borrow their dad’s hunting rifles “and go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters,” tweeted Arnold. “Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.”

“Let’s do it [Rob Reiner],” added the actor, who tagged fellow actor Rob Reiner’s Twitter account at the end of his comments.

2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it's fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad's hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let's do it @robreiner #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/KIf5OFAp3r — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 7, 2020

The Dumbbells actor had been responding to another user’s tweet, which read, “Completely unmarked officers in riot gear holding protesters blocks away from the White House. No badges. No insignias. No name tags. Nothing. Refused to tell us who they’re with.”

Arnold’s tweet arrived amid nationwide protests — which have devolved into violent riots — over the death of George Floyd. The riots have included looting, buildings being set on fire, businesses destroyed, the White House going on lockdown, and people being beaten and killed.

When Arnold is not fantasizing about borrowing daddy’s rifle and confronting supporters of President Donald Trump supporters, the actor fantasizes about other acts of violence — specifically being committed against the president himself.

Last year, the Big Bully actor stated he was “looking forward to the day I’m standing over him wearing my bullet belt & safari khakis, my cartoon sized Daniel Boone buck knife in one hand his teeny tiny tail in the other.”

