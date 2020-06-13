Nolte: List of Movies and TV Blacklisted By the Woke Taliban… So Far

We are entering a very dark period of straight-up blacklisting, a mixture of 1984 with punishable thoughtcrime and Faherenheit 451, where we are about to learn from the political left that “there’s more than one way to burn a book.”

On a daily basis, the Woke Taliban’s blacklisted movies, television and other entertainment expands, that which is now forbidden expands, and let me promise you they are just getting started…

As I pointed out earlier his week, the Woke Taliban are literally toppling statues, literally rewriting history, literally disappearing people and careers for wrongthink, literally outlawing ideas, literally creating their own caliphate, literally renaming streets, literally forcing people to their knees — so of course the destruction and desecration of art is part and parcel.

Here’s the list of the art blacklisted and desecrated by these far-left fascists … so far:

Gone With the Wind (1939)

This 1939 masterpiece has been “disappeared” from HBO Max and will not be allowed to return until it comes with a corporate edict that instructs you on how to think about, feel about, and experience the movie.

Gone with Gone With the Wind is the first performance by a black actor or actress to win an Academy Award. In fact, Hattie McDaniel was the first black person to win or even be nominated in any category.

That HBO would do such a thing just one year after producing an adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 is … wow.

Fawlty Towers (1975 – 1979)

One of the best-remembered episodes of this classic British sitcom has been blacklisted from a BBC-controlled streaming service. It will either return censored or with a corporate disclaimer telling you how to feel about it. In the episode, a character repeatedly uses the word “nigger,” but does so within the appropriate context of mocking the kind of old, stuffy, and racist character that would use such a horrible word.

Song of the South (1946)

The Walt Disney Company has blacklisted and memory-holed its own Oscar-winning masterpiece over the stupid complaints about its depiction of Reconstruction.

This is yet another example of the left hysterically blacklisting a major black achievement. For his unforgettable portrayal of Uncle Remus, James Baskett earned an Honorary Academy Award — the first black actor to win an Oscar. This was the only film Bennett would star in and his final performance on film.

Path to 9/11 (2006)

Disney strikes again. Despite costing some $40 million to produce, this wildly popular (20 million viewers) ABC miniseries has never been rerun on television or released in any format on home video. Disney blacklisted it because the Clinton complained about being portrayed accurately.

Cops (1989 – 2020)

After 30 years, the reality show was canceled and blacklisted by the Paramount Network for no other reason than the fascist and cowardly moral panic around the death of George Floyd.

Live PD (2016 – 2020)

The most popular show on cable TV was canceled and blacklisted by A&E over nothing more than the fascist and cowardly moral manic around the death of George Floyd.

The Simpsons (1989 -present)

One of the most iconic and popular episodes of this long-running animated sitcom was blacklisted by one of its own creators, James L. Brooks, over unsubstantiated and uncorroborated allegations against the episode’s star, Michael Jackson.

You can no longer purchase the episode on DVD. Digital copies were erased. This is why you must own your own hard copies.

Chris Lilley Specials (2005-2014)

Netflix and the BBC blacklisted four of Australian comedian Chris Lilley’s comedy specials from their respective streaming services because they features Lilley portraying blacks and Asians.

The League of Gentlemen (1999-2002)

Netflix blacklisted all three seasons and all 22 episodes of this British comedy over an episode involving black ace.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam

HBO Max intends to desecrate these classic characters in a reboot that will remove the very thing that makes them who they are — the firearms they carry.

—

The following have not yet been blacklisted, but the corporate media are demanding they be blacklisted…

The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985)

Amazon is seriously considering blacklisting all seven seasons from its IMDB streaming service because the car featured in the series is named the General Lee and features the Confederate flag.

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The case for blacklisting Tropic Thunder is over Robert Downey Jr., who plays a white actor portraying a black man in a way that’s plainly meant to mock blackface, racists, and self-absorbed actors.

Law & Order SVU (1999 – Present)

The far-left Rolling Stone ran an editorial titled, “Sorry, Olivia Benson Is Canceled Too.” Benson is the show’s lead character and she plays a left-wing detective at war against racism and the patriarchy, and a show that portrays cops in a positive way is unacceptable.

Paw Patrol (2013-Present)

A children’s cartoon with a positive portrayal of police is in serious jeopardy of being blacklisted.

The World Needs More Purple People (2020)

Actress Kirsten Bell, who co-authored this children’s book with Benjamin Hart, is under fire because the book “glorifies colorblindness” during a time when the Woke Taliban demand we “acknowledge that people of different races have very different life experiences.” Yes, anti-racism is now racism.

Harry Potter Movies (2001 – 2011)

Because Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling believes in biology and refuses to cave to all this trans nonsense that says a man can become a woman just by saying so, not-very-subtle hints are being dropped that, unless she recants and apologizes, HBO Max will blacklist her Harry Potter franchise from its streaming service.

Fantastic Beasts Franchise (2016-Present)

Because Fantastic Beasts creator J.K. Rowling believes in biology and refuses to cave to all this trans nonsense that says a man can become a woman just by saying so, not-very-subtle hints are being dropped that, unless she recants, Warner Bros. will blacklist her ongoing Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

This list cannot begin to count all the quiet blacklisting going on… the movies, books, television shows, comics, that have been quietly pulled to appease the Woke Taliban.

