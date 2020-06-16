Katy Perry to Headline Rock the Vote Web Event Featuring Democrat Politicians, Michelle Obama’s Voter Group

Katy Perry and the Black Eyed Peas will headline a celebrity studded virtual concert on Thursday for the progressive organization Rock the Vote, featuring Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and sponsored by Michelle Obama’s pro-vote by mail voter drive organization.

The event will be live-streamed from 8pm on Thursday on democracysummer.org, in what will be the organization’s first virtual event since its foundation as a result of the ongoing Chinese coronavirus pandemic that has made hosting large-scale events all but impossible.

In a statement confirming her participation, Perry insisted that young Americans are sending a message “loud and clear” in favor of her progressive values. “I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” the said. “The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”

The lead singer of the Black Eyed Peas, Will.I.Am., is also a longtime Democratic supporter who wrote the “Yes We Can” song that became part of Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign.

The event will be cohosted by Logan Browning and Rosario Dawson. The artist and speaker lineup includes from the likes of Ne-Yo, Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Amara La Negra, Saweetie, Sklyar Astin, Max, Leslie Grace, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Rich Brian, and Michael K. Williams.

Politicians including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro will also make appearances.

Rock the Vote has also partnered with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s non-profit When We All Vote, other left-wing organizations including the Voto Latino Foundation, and the anti-Second Amendment group March For Our Lives.

