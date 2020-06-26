BMI Demands Trump Campaign Stop Using Rolling Stones’ ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ At Rallies

Trump campaign rallies typically conclude with the Rolling Stones’ classic 1969 song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” But that rousing musical coda may soon be coming to an end.

BMI, the musical and performing rights organization, has reportedly told the Trump campaign to stop playing the Rolling Stones’ music at rallies, saying that there could be legal consequences if the campaign ignores the warning.

Deadline reported that the Trump campaign has a license that authorizes the public performance of more than 15 million musical works in the BMI catalogue. But a provision allows BMI to exclude a song if an artist objects to its use.

“BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that the Rolling Stones’ works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI,” a spokesperson told the trade publication.

The song’s publisher, ABKO, told Deadline that it had “teamed up” with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to ask BMI to tell the Trump campaign to stop using the song at rallies.

Watch below:

The Rolling Stones join a growing list of rock musicians who have objected to their music being played at Trump rallies.

Earlier this week, Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie told the Trump campaign to stop using one of the band’s songs, “High Hopes,” saying that President Donald Trump “represents nothing we stand for.”

“Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song,” Urie tweeted.

Other pop stars who have requested the Trump campaign to stop using their music include Neil Young (“Rockin’ in the Free World”) and Michael Stipe (“It’s the End of the World”).

One pop star who has endorsed President Trump’s use of his music is Lee Greenwood, whose song “God Bless the USA” is a popular refrain at the president’s rallies.

