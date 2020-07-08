Kanye West Tweets Photo of Babies in the Womb: ‘These Souls Deserve to Live’

Rap and fashion mogul Kanye West posted and then quickly deleted a pro-life tweet in which he advocated for the lives of unborn babies during the second trimester of pregnancy.

“These souls deserve to live,” the Grammy-winning billionaire tweeted late Wednesday. Kanye West tweeted a screenshot of a WebMD search result for a six-month-old fetus, showing that a fetus would be about 12 inches long and weigh 2 lbs.

West appeared to have deleted the tweet just minutes after posting it.

Kanye West, who recently announced that he is running for president, is a rare celebrity who is vocally pro-life. In his recent interview with Forbes, he claimed that Planned Parenthood is deliberately harming black neighborhoods, comparing the organization to the devil.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” the “Jesus Is King” crooner told the financial news outlet. “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.”

West said last year that the Democratic Party is pushing abortion and dependence on welfare on black Americans. “Bro, we brainwashed out here,” the rapper said in a radio interview. “Come on…this a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for years…. taking the fathers out of the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children.”

