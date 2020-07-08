Rose McGowan Asks Trump to Donate to a Tara Reade Fundraiser ‘in Biden’s Name’

Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan told President Donald Trump to donate on behalf of former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden to a fundraiser dedicated to Tara Reade, who came forward earlier this year accusing Biden of sexual assault in 1993.

“@realDonaldTrump Please make a donation to gofundme.com/f/aid-tara-reade… in Biden’s name,” tweeted McGowan on Tuesday.

McGowan’s tweet was in reaction to Biden’s, which read, “Donald Trump needs to do his job.”

Last week, a GoFundMe campaign entitled, “Help Tara Reade Fight Back” was created for Reade with a goal of $200,000. “#MeToo was supposed to mean #TimesUp for all men who abuse their power by sexually harassing and assaulting women. No exceptions. This includes Joe Biden,” reads the GoFundMe campaign’s description.

The campaign’s page added that the first 50 percent of proceeds “will be donated to NVRDC, a nonprofit that gives survivors of sexual assault physical, emotional and legal services.”

“The rest will go to Tara for safety and security costs, then to her legal costs, then to helping her reclaim her reputation,” the campaign added. “If more is raised than Tara needs, all will be given to nonprofits supporting sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.” So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $3,000.

McGowan has been a vocal #MeToo activist, which launched in 2017 shortly after several allegations of rape and sexual assault were made against the now-disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein. In April, the McGowan accused the Washington Post of “victim shaming” and sinking to “a new low in journalism” over its story about Reade — in which the media outlet claimed to have “been examining Tara Reade’s allegation over the past three weeks,” and even mentions having solicited the accuser’s therapist for her notes from sessions with Reade.

“This is not journalism, this is an agenda,” reacted McGowan. “This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming.”

This is not journalism, this is an agenda. This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ https://t.co/b32kjsyHoA — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 13, 2020

McGowan has also accused actress Alyssa Milano of being “a fraud” for continuing to endorse Biden, despite the accusations made by Reade.

“This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie,” said McGowan. “The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.