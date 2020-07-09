Tyler Perry to Pay Funeral Expenses for 8-Year-Old Girl Shot in Atlanta

Film mogul and Atlanta resident Tyler Perry has volunteered to pay the funeral expenses of the eight-year-old girl shot and killed in Atlanta on July 4.

“I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” Tyler Perry said in a statement to People magazine.”When does this end?”

Turner was killed while sitting in her mother’s car on July 4 when they drove up on an illegal roadblock put up by Black Lives Matter rioters. When the girl’s mother tried to drive around the roadblocks, the Atlanta police said that the rioters began firing at her vehicle. Little Secoriea was struck in the fusillade.

Watch below:

Police added that surveillance video recorded during the incident that night shows an armed African American man clad in black jeans and a white T-shirt, holding what police said looks like an AR-15 rifle. The car was hit with at least eight bullets, police said. Officials have released the video in hopes that someone among the public can help identify the murderer.

“I’m confident that somebody knows the name of this man,” Lt. Pete Malecki with the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit said. “And with a simple phone call, an individual could earn a $20,000 reward being offered through Atlanta CrimeStoppers.”

“It’s the opportunity to do the right thing,” Malecki added.

The unrest in Atlanta came on the heels of the police-involved death of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed on June 12. Perry paid for the Brooks funeral expenses, as well.

