Cher: ‘Trump Kills Americans Without a Thought’

They complained when he didn’t wear a mask, and they are still complaining when he actually wore one.

Oscar-winning actress Cher has made the bizarre accusation that President Donald Trump is killing Americans after the commander in chief wore a mask for the first time in public when he toured Walter Reed hospital in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

The Moonstruck star tweeted her hysterical allegation while also claiming that the president “kills” for the adulation of his fans at his rallies.

“trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps [locked] In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them,HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES,” the singer-actress tweeted.

Cher later added that President Trump “needs to be in solitary confinement for the rest of his life.”

The actress — who’s endorsed Joe Biden for president — is no stranger to wild and unfounded accusations against the president. She pushed a conspiracy theory earlier this month that President Trump only wants to save white people and white supremacists from the coronavirus. As evidence, she cited the president’s admiration for Andrew Jackson.

Cher wasn’t the only celebrity to complain about President Trump after his Walter Reed visit. Comedian DL Hughley joked that the president’s decision to wear a mask “is like putting on a rubber after she’s in labor.”

#Trump finally wearing a mask after 3.4 million cases, 135k deaths, and 70k new infections a day, is like putting on a rubber after she’s in labor! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) July 12, 2020

