Michael Rapaport Slams AOC for Blaming Crime Wave on People ‘Stealing Bread’: ‘She Knows Exactly What the F*ck It Is’

Actor Michael Rapaport has used Twitter to repeatedly slam President Donald Trump with profanity-laced tirades and insults. But on Monday, the Hollywood star aimed his unique brand of anger at his own team, singling out Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her decision to blame the recent spike in gun violence in New York on people merely needing “to shoplift some bread.”

The Atypical star was clearly upset over the shooting death of a one-year-old boy in Brooklyn over the weekend, demanding that the Congresswoman do something about the the city’s sudden rise in violent crime.

“AOC talking about people stealing Bread. Do something @AOC stop playing games,” the actor tweeted on Monday.

AOC talking about people stealing Bread. Do something @AOC stop playing games

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez made her remarks about New York crime during a recent town hall meeting that went viral after The Hill shared a clip from the online event.

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent and so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money,” she said. “They feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.”

Rapaport lashed out at Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, saying that he doesn’t “give a shit” about her likeable public persona.

“Fuck like able. Fuck charismatic. I want HONEST REALITY. I don’t give a shit about all that cute shit,” he tweeted. “She knows exactly what the fuck it is and it ain’t about Bread being stolen.”

Y’all don’t wanna push @AOC to be great? Y’all think she’s perfect?

Fuck like able. Fuck charismatic.

I want HONEST REALITY. I don’t give a shit about all that cute shit.

She knows exactly what the fuck it is and it ain’t about Bread being stolen.

I don’t PICK sides with them pic.twitter.com/y3njsC7LjO — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 13, 2020

New York City has experienced a surge in gun violence as Black Lives Matter protests and riots continue to sweep through the city. Bowing to BLM demands to defund police departments around the country, New York’s city council recently slashed the New York Police Department’s budget by $1 billion.

Over the weekend, New York saw 15 people shot in a span of 15 hours. The city has reportedly seen a 46 percent surge in shootings during the first six months of 2020, compared to the same period last year.

