Joe Biden Campaign Hollywood Money Bomb Fueled by Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg

Hollywood executives added diesel fuel to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign during the second quarter, with Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, Steven Spielberg and Bob Iger each donating six-figure sums in the hopes of propelling the 77-year-old former vice president into the White House.

Celebrities who also contributed during the quarter include Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, Barbra Streisand, and Shia LaBeouf, according to financial disclosures filed last week by the Biden Victory Fund.

Hollywood elites are lining up to throw money at Joe Biden even if the presumptive Democratic nominee wasn’t many of their first choices heading into the primaries. Many celebrities favored Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom dropped out of the race in March.

Since then, Biden has been eagerly priming the Hollywood pump, attending virtual fundraisers in the hopes of charming wealthy celebrities and their employers.

Former Disney chief and current Quibi head Jeffrey Katzenberg donated a whopping $617,800 during the second quarter, while his Quibi partner Meg Whitman forked over $500,000. Steven Spielberg contributed $250,000 while current Disney head Bob Iger gave the same amount.

Barry Diller also donated $250,000. Tom Rothman, the head of Sony Pictures Entertainment, contributed $100,000, as did Nicole Avant, the wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Paramount chief Jim Gianopolous gave $25,000, as did mega-producer Ryan Murphy.

Brad Falchuk, who is Murphy’s creative partner and the husband of Gwyneth Paltrow, donated $50,000 during the quarter. Creative Artists Agency heads Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane contributed $50,000 and $5,600, respectively.

Mellody Hobson, the wife of Star Wars director George Lucas, donated $307,800 to the Biden Action Fund, another committee aiming to elect Biden to the White House.

Among the stars who donated during the quarter were Rob Reiner at $50,000; Barbra Streisand at $2,500; and Shia LaBeouf at $1,000.

For the quarter, Biden outpaced President Donald Trump in fundraising, bringing in $282 million versus the president’s $266 million.

Joe Biden is scheduled to keep tapping the Hollywood fundraising well. The presidential candidate is set to host another virtual fundraiser on Sunday with former Tonight Show host Jay Leno, as well as Streisand and John Legend.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com