Clint Eastwood Sues CBD Retailers for Deceptively Using His Name

Actor Clint Eastwood is suing CBD retailers for deceptively using his name to sell their products online. Eastwood says the companies have placed metatags with his name in them to boost online searches of their products.

Eastwood claims CBD retailers use fake interviews with him in which he appears to extole the virtues of their marijuana merchandise, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The report added Eastwood says he has never sat down with any of the companies in question, and that does not endorse their products.

In one lawsuit, the veteran actor claims the retailers are using his name to garner more consumers through Google searches.

“The CBD products advertised and sold at the CBD Online marketplace based upon a Google search for ‘Mr. Eastwood CBD’ include Natural Stress Solutions, Farmacy Bliss, CBD Greenlab, Terahemp, Creating Better Days, and PhenoPen,” reads a federal lawsuit.

“By using Mr. Eastwood’s name in hidden metatags, Defendants have figuratively posted a sign with Mr. Eastwood’s trademark in front of their online store to attract consumers and caused the consuming public to believe that Mr. Eastwood is associated with and/or endorsed the CBD Online marketplace Defendants’ CBD products, when no such association actually exists,” the lawsuit adds.

Eastwood is now seeking “an award of actual and compensatory damages in the millions of dollars,” as well as more in profits.

“For more than 60 years, Clint Eastwood has been one of the most famous actors, producers, and directors in the world. Mr. Eastwood is fiercely protective of his name and image, and has rarely licensed either for the promotion of products outside of the movies he acted in or directed,” the lawsuit goes on to affirm.

“Like many of his most famous characters, Mr. Eastwood is not afraid to confront wrongdoing and hold accountable those that try to illegally profit off his name,” the filings add.

