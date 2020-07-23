Reginald Hudlin Named First-Ever Black Emmys Producer

Producer and director Reginald Hudlin has been named the first-ever black executive producer of the Primetime Emmys.

Hudlin will serve as an executive producer alongside host Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Done+Dusted’s Guy Carrington, David Jammy, and Ian Stewart, according to a report by Variety. The report added that ABC and the Television Academy is set to announce the Emmys producing team later on Thursday.

“I’m excited to collaborate with this outstanding team as we produce a show that celebrates the best of what we do and reflects this moment in history,” said Hudlin. Hudlin earned an Best Picture Oscar nomination in 2013 for Django Unchained. His latest film, The Black Godfather, currently streaming on Netflix.

Ian Stewart of Done+Dusted added that “the world has been turned upside-down by a pandemic, but television has remained our steadfast friend through it all, and we want to come together to honor this friend of ours that informs, entertains and oftentimes uplifts us when we need it most.”

“How we accomplish that on Emmy night is a question we’re all grappling with, but any stumbling block can be a stepping stone, depending on how you use it,” he added.

The Emmys are scheduled to air on September 20 with Kimmel conducting them, reports Variety, adding that additional details are still being worked out.

“Each year Done + Dusted has produced the Emmys, they’ve brought new ideas and a great collaborative spirit, and with the addition of Reggie Hudlin, it promises to be a truly exceptional night,” said Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO.

“In this year of tremendous challenge, we look forward to the joint team innovating even more, delivering a re-imagined Emmys to honor the exceptional television that has brought us together while we’ve had to remain apart,” Scherma added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.