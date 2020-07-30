Congressional Hispanic Caucus Condemns ‘Erasure’ of Latino Emmy Nominees

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday slammed the Emmy Awards for their “erasure” of Latino actors, calling the lack of a single Emmy Award nominee as “demoralizing.”

Despite a record-high number of non-white nominees this year (41 percent), not a single Hispanic actor or actress received a nomination for this year’s awards, sparking anger among lawmakers and activists interested in increasing representation.

“There is not a single Latino or Latina nominated for [The Emmy] awards,” the Hispanic Caucus wrote on Twitter. “A demoralizing disappointment for the U.S.’s largest minority group, representing nearly 1-in-5 Americans. Hollywood must acknowledge and address the erasure of Latinx actors.”

The Caucus, which bills itself as a bipartisan group despite not having a single Republican member (former Rep Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) had his 2017 application denied), launched a call out to action demanding Hollywood executives to actively promote Latinos in their productions.

“Studio executives should green-light more films and shows starring Latinos, made by Latinos and telling Latino stories. Latino stories are American stories,” the Hispanic Caucus said. “Our stories are as good as anyone’s–as universal, as moving, as funny, as heroic. We deserve the opportunity to tell them.”

Many of America’s most popular actors and Hollywood stars — Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, Andy Garcia to name a few — are from Hispanic backgrounds, while Latin themes are present in vast swathes of American film and culture.

Because of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted virtually by ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Prominent minority nominees include Don Cheadle (Black Monday, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), Tracee Ellis Ross, (Black-ish, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series), Trevor Noah (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Outstanding Variety Talk Series) and, Billy Porter (Pose, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series).

