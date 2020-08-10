Robin Williams Stand-Up Routine Mocking ‘Ramblin’ Joe Biden’ Resurfaces and Goes Viral

In a resurfaced clip from a 2009 HBO comedy special, the late Robin Williams lampooned Joe Biden as “ramblin’ Joe Biden,” mocking the then-vice president’s penchant for verbal slip-ups.

Robin Williams said that Joe Biden provides a reliable source of comedy. “There’s always ramblin’ Joe Biden. What the fuck?,” said Williams in the clip. “Joe says shit that even people with Tourette’s go, ‘No, no! What is going on?’ ”

Watch below (***Language warning***):

Robin Williams on Joe Biden lol pic.twitter.com/a1gscuru0y — ᗰᵉˡ 🌷 (@mel_faith1) August 4, 2020

Williams continued: “Joe is like your uncle who’s on a new drug and hasn’t got the dosage right. ‘I’m proud to work with Barack America.’ ‘He’s not a superhero, you idiot — come here!’ ‘When FDR was on television –‘ ‘There was no TV back then. Come here Joe, sit down.'”

The clip comes from the 2009 HBO special Weapons of Self-Destruction, featuring Williams performing in front of a live audience in Washington, D.C.

Eric Trump shared the video on Twitter, prompting Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda to accuse the president’s son of pushing a political agenda.

“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’. Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can,” she tweeted.

While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’. Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can ♥️ https://t.co/CXDTovG5yo — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 8, 2020

Biden, 77, has faced speculation that he is experiencing cognitive decline due to his numerous verbal mishaps and outbursts while on the presidential campaign trail.

The presumptive Democratic nominee implied last week that the black community is a homogenous group that thinks alike in an interview with minority journalism groups. “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community,” Biden said.

In one of his most notorious outbursts, Biden told a Michigan auto worker in March that he was “full of shit” and then proceeded to berate the factory worker.

