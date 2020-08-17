Kanye West Qualifies for Utah’s Presidential Ballot

Rap superstar and fashion billionaire Kanye West has qualified for the ballot in the state of Utah, the state’s election office announced on Monday. It’s the latest step in making West’s presidential ambitions a reality.

State Elections Director Justin Lee confirmed his office had verified West as a candidate after receiving the required 1,000 signatures from registered voters needed to appear on the ballot.

West announced his intention to run for the presidency last month, filing his paperwork on July 15th with the Federal Election Commission. The Grammy-winner is also set to appear on the ballot in several other states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. He’s also currently facing a challenge to his attempts to run in the swing state of Wisconsin.

The announcement brings West a step closer to making good on his long-held pledge to one day run for the presidency, even though his receiving the necessary number of electoral college votes to become president is a mathematical impossibility.

In the states he is running, West is expected to siphon votes off both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, potentially changing the outcome of the race in Wisconsin and Colorado. His candidacy is unlikely to have any impact in the solidly red states of Utah, Arkansas, and Alabama, election experts have said.

Last week, the 43-year-old superstar unveiled his campaign platform titled “Creating a Platform of Life,” a reference to his Christian, pro-life beliefs. The platform includes ten planks, each of which is accompanied by a verse from the Bible. Some of his main priorities include encouraging public prayer in the classroom, supporting efforts of faith-based groups to provide essential local services, and reforming the practices of law enforcement.

