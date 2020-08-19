Fiona Apple Narrates Anti-ICE Short Film: These Agents Are ‘F**king Scary’

Leftist singer-songwriter Fiona Apple ramped up her left-wing activism by narrating a short film about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency that urges people to film ICE agents while they make arrests.

“If the agents tell you to stop filming, you can tell them: ‘I am exercising my right to document this arrest,'” she explains. “Always keep your camera focused on law enforcement, not the person being arrested or their family members.”

Watch below:

The video was produced in partnership with pro-immigration groups, including We Have Rights, Brooklyn Defender Services, and WITNESS. In the film, Apple is heard explaining that concerned citizens maintain the right to document the arrest of illegal immigrants.

Apple also gave an interview with Vulture where she discusses ICE, mail-in voting, and Kanye West’s presidential ambitions.

“ICE agents are fucking scary. I think so many people want to help and they don’t know how. They feel like they have no way of helping. But if you’ve got eyes, ears, a notepad, and a pencil, you can help,” She told the magazine. “I can’t believe this is happening. There’s so many awful things going on in this country. You read about places like Belarus and they’re like, ‘They teargassed the crowd and arrested people and disappeared people.’ But that’s the same shit that’s happening here now. It’s going to hell.”

Apple also revealed how the video makers struggled to find a voice for the Spanish version of the video after Jennifer Lopez showed no interest in the project. Last year, Lopez danced in the music video of Apple’s song “Criminal,” from which royalties were donated to the While They Wait fund, which provides legal services to illegal immigrants.

“We couldn’t find a Spanish speaker for a while,” Apple said. “We recorded it, and I tried to reach out to Jennifer Lopez to do it, but we didn’t hear back.”

The 42-year-old singer also weighed in on the issues surrounding this year’s presidential election, claiming Republicans were “taking advantage” of rap superstar Kanye West.

“I’m really scared about this mail thing. That’s fucking nuts to me. Taking mailboxes?! I’m scared about that,” she said. “I’m scared and appalled at the Republican lawyer trying to help out Kanye. That’s low. I really hate them for how they’re treating him, you know? And how they’re taking advantage of him to try and stay in power. They’re not helping him.”

Apple made headlines around the world in December 2016 when she publicly performed her anti-Trump Christmas song “Trump’s Nuts Roasting On an Open Fire.”

