Fiona Apple to Donate 2 Years of Royalties from Her Song ‘Criminal’ to Help Illegal Immigrants

Singer Fiona Apple announced this week that she plans to donate money earned in 2019 and 2020 from TV and movie royalties for her song “Criminal” to the While They Wait fund, which provides legal services to illegal immigrants.

“After months and months of reading the news about how my country is treating refugees, I’ve become gutted with frustration trying to figure out the best way to help,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Tumblr, adding, “It seems to me that the best way I can help detainees is to contribute to payment of their legal fees.”

“When they are separated from their children they need help navigating the system,” she said. “They need to be bailed out of prison. They need money to pay for the ankle bracelets they are forced to rent and wear while awaiting arraignment, for crying out loud.”

“I could write a song about this, and maybe I will,” she said, “but for now, I will use ‘CRIMINAL’ to help the WRONGLY criminalized get justice.”

Apple — who released her fourth and most recent LP, “The Idler Wheel…,” in 2012 — recently teamed with Jakob Dylan to cover the Beach Boys’ “In My Room” for the “Echo in the Canyon” documentary.

Apple, is no stranger to left-wing political gestures.

In December 2016, the Grammy-winner attacked Donald Trump, singing her own rendition of “Trump’s Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire” at the Standing Rock benefit in Los Angeles, California.

“Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire/As he keeps nipping at his foes,” Apple sang. “You’ll cry ‘creepy uncle’ every time he arrives/For he keeps clawing at your clothes.”

She ended the performance, Screeching: “Donald Trump, fuck you!”

