Bette Midler: ‘F**k You Trump,’ ‘You’ll Never Get Close’ to Joe Biden’s DNC Speech

Left-wing actress Bette Midler took to Twitter on Thursday night erupted, claiming that President Donald Trump will “never get close” to delivering a speech like the one Joe Biden did at the Democrat National Convention.

“FUCK YOU, #TRUMP! You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad!” wrote the Freak Show actress said on Thursday, following the conclusion of Biden’s speech at the DNC.

During his speech, Biden promised that he would implement “a national mandate to wear a mask,” and said that “no miracle is coming.” Biden’s speech had apparently resonated with Midler, who earlier this year tweeted an all-caps meltdown, proclaiming that President Trump “will rule you until he dies, you die, or both.”

“HE PINNED THIS,” said Bette Midler of a meme that the president had tweeted. “YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT.”

“HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM,” added the Loose Women actress. “IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN… YOU’LL GET IVANKA.”

HE PINNED THIS. YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM. IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

Earlier this month, Midler floated a conspiracy theory that President Trump may tweet out “a dick pic” in order to distract the public from thinking about his financial records. “Tomorrow may be the day he tweets a dick pic!” said Midler. “Can’t wait!”

