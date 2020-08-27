Colbert Interview: Nancy Pelosi Questions if Trump Needs to Feel ‘Responsibility’ for Fatal Kenosha Shootings

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and questioned if President Donald Trump should share responsibility for the vigilante who shot and killed two people in Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Pelosi began by discussing the rioting that has taken place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following Blake being shot seven times in the back after resisting arrest. “Jacob Blake was shot seven times for something — well, when you saw it, it didn’t seem as if there was any justification for it,” said Pelosi, “Especially in front of his children.”

Pelosi also weighed in on the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who was charged with shooting and killing two people during Tuesday’s unrest.

According to Pelosi, Trump should think about taking some responsibility for the shootings because of his recent rhetoric about law and order. On Wednesday, the president confirmed he would send the National Guard into Kenosha at the request of Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

“What is the responsibility that the president needs to feel about what encouragement, or whatever the word is, that he may have given?” asked Pelosi. “The comfort level for someone to do such a thing and be so brazen about it?”

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

The 80-year-old California Democrat also pushed back against claims that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for herself and the radical left, insisting that he will win this year’s election.

“To their peril, they underestimate Joe Biden He’s going to be a great President of the United States,” Pelosi said. “He has a vision for our country which is very positive. Respectful of the dignity and worth of every person. He has knowledge of the issues, which is something they are also lacking — knowledge and judgment. He always thinks in a strategic way how to get things done.”

“His authenticity, his connection, his empathy for the American people is something that they probably wouldn’t even recognize, could never identify with, and are very different from Joe Biden on,” she continued, referring to Republicans and the Trump campaign.

