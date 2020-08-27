RNC: Mia Farrow Compares Trump’s White House Audience to Jonestown Suicide Cult

Leftist actress Mia Farrow compared the crowd waiting for President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House for the Republican National Convention to the People’s Temple cult that committed mass suicide in Jonestown in 1978.

“This crown, packed together abd [sic] no masks brings to mind Jonestown – an adoring cult waiting for Jim Jones to appear,” Mia Farrow wrote on Twitter.

This crowd, packed together without masks brings to mind Jonestown – the adoring cult, daring death for Jim Jones pic.twitter.com/YwNM3wPB5v — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 28, 2020

Jonestown was the location of the mass suicide carried out by the People’s Temple cult in 1978, on the orders of their leader Jim Jones. More than 900 people killed themselves, a third of whom were under the age of 17, making it one of the largest mass deaths in American history.

The 75-year-old actress went on to make the unfounded claim that America’s some 180,000 coronavirus deaths could have been prevented if President Trump had not been in charge. Farrow provided no explanation as to how this would have happened.

“180,000 people didn’t have to die,” Mia Farrow wrote. “The virus didn’t have to spread across the nation- out of control. 80% of American coronavirus deaths could have been prevented by strong, clear leadership.”

180,000 people didn’t have to die. The virus didn’t have to spread across the nation- out of control. 80% of American coronavirus deaths could have been prevented by strong, clear leadership. . — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 28, 2020

It is not the first time that Farrow has made unsubstantiated claims about the threat posed by the Chinese coronavirus. In May, Farrow warned Trump that he risked killing off all his supporters by allowing the reopening of churches and other places of worship across the country.

Youre gonna kill off all your supporters — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2020

