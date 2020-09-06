Report: John Malkovich’s Son Arrested at Portland Riot

The son of actor John Malkovich was arrested at a violent riot in Portland, Oregon, late on Friday night, according to a news report.

The Daily Mail reports Malkovich’s son Loewy, 28, is accused of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

He is included among 27 arrested at the demonstration, where Black Lives Matter activists joined Antifa members in violently taking to the streets outside the the Portland police union to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

As Breitbart News reported, Portland has experienced nights of violence on its streets for 100 days.

On Saturday night alone this led to upwards of 50 rioters being arrested for their anti-social deeds, after multiple fire bombs, mortars, rocks, and other objects rained down on law enforcement officers.

According to the Daily Mail report, a Portland Police Department (PPD) press release listed Loewy’s name along with the others arrested after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly by the city and officers in riot gear rushed the crowd, detonating a smoke grenade and firing pepper balls and rubber bullets on the activists.

Loewy lives in the Oregon city and works as a Junior Software Engineer at tech firm Chainstarters Inc, the Mail said.