Hollywood Celebrities Urge People to Become Poll Workers: ‘Voter Suppression Is a Very Real Problem. You Can Change That!’

David Ng

Left-wing Hollywood stars have received the memo and the memo is telling them to mobilize Americans to sign up as poll workers for Election Day.

A slew of celebrities including A-list stars Charlize Theron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mark Ruffalo are urging people to sign up to become poll workers on November 3 in order to combat the personnel shortage brought on by the coronavirus. Another reason: the Democratic Party’s concerns about the possibility of voter suppression.

“Voter suppression is a very real problem. You can change that!” Ozark star Jason Bateman tweeted.

“Who suffers when polling places have half the employees they need? Underserved communities, mostly,” Key & Peele actor Keegan Michael Key tweeted.

The celebrity push comes from a recruitment organization called Power the Polls, which is teaming up with large companies like retailer Old Navy to give their employees paid time off on Election Day to serve as poll workers. The group is also working with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, which is pushing voter registration among young people as well as vote by mail.

Some conservative groups are upping the ante by encouraging their followers to sign up. The Heritage Foundation has organized its own  initiative, urging people to give their time as a poll workers.

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron urged people 16 years old and over to serve as poll workers. “You’ll be a hero in your community by protecting the right to vote for your neighbors,” she tweeted.

In a video message, pop star Billie Eilish warned that a poll worker shortage could lead to people being “denied the right to vote.”

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who recently hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention, sounded the alarm, saying, “Without poll workers, polling locations close.”

Jason Bateman urged people to become a “#PollHero.” “Voter suppression is a very real problem. You can change that!” he tweeted.

Captain America star Chris Evans added his voice to the mix: “If you want to protect the vote this year, here’s your chance to be a #PollHero.”

Conan sidekick Andy Richter called on anyone who wants “to do something about our current political nightmare.”

Jimmy Kimmel also put his weight behind the celebrity push.

Keegan Michael Key tweeted:  “Who suffers when polling places have half the employees they need? Underserved communities, mostly… You’re the difference between a good Election Day and a nightmare.”

Mom star Alison Janney also threw her support behind the push.

Debra Messing urged people to sign up as poll workers in Detroit.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander tweeted: “This year’s election has the power to change the course of America forever.”

Issa Rae, the star of HBO’s Insecure, tweeted that more young poll workers are needed “to keep our elders safe and to ensure a fair election.”

Filmmaker and Los Angeles resident Ava DuVernay responded to Rae’ tweet, saying that she has signed up to be a poll worker.

Singer Meghan Trainor also encouraged her fans to sign up.

Former NFL star and TV personality Terry Crews also urged people to sign up: “We’ve got 40 days to recruit poll workers all across America. More poll workers means shorter lines and less confusion, so let’s fill those spots!”

Actress Piper Perabo warned of “long lines” and “closed polling locations” unless people sign up.

Comedian David Cross tweeted: “Don’t bitch about democracy dying if you aren’t going to get off your ass and protect it.”

Actor Nick Offerman joked: “Becoming a poll worker is a great way to show everyone you aren’t a butthole.”

Other stars pushing for people to serve as poll workers include rocker Peter Frampton, comedian Nick Kroll, Sophia Bush, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, and The Good Doctor star Hill Hale.

